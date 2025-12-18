Nvidia announces new Israeli campus, plans for 10,000 employees

American technology giant Nvidia announced on Thursday plans to establish a major new campus in Kiryat Tivon, Israel, revealing key details of the project for the first time.

The campus will cover 90 dunams, with approximately 160,000 square meters of construction planned.

Facilities will include parks, a visitors’ center, cafes and restaurants, as well as laboratories and collaborative spaces designed to foster innovation alongside start-ups and partner companies. Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with initial occupancy slated for 2031.

Once completed, the Kiryat Tivon campus will become Nvidia’s second-largest site after its Silicon Valley headquarters, employing more than 10,000 staff, roughly double its current workforce in Israel and about a third of its global employees across 38 countries.

Nvidia, currently the world’s largest company by market value, is also among Israel’s top employers in the high-tech sector.

Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s founder and CEO, said:

"Israel is home to some of the brightest technologists and engineers in the world, and has become Nvidia’s second home. Our new campus will be a place where our teams can collaborate, invent, and build the future of AI. This investment reflects our deep and long-term commitment to our families in Israel and their unique contribution to the AI era."

Recently, Huang hosted Nvidia employee and former hostage survivor Avinatan Or and his partner, Noa Argamani, at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Silicon Valley. The visit included Israel’s management team and was accompanied by a heartfelt letter from Huang praising Avinatan’s mother, Ditza Or, and Nvidia’s Israeli employees for their unwavering support during the period of captivity.