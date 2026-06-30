The north strikes back: 53 Israeli cities join forces to claim the new silk road

Forget the Suez Canal. Forget the old shipping lanes. There's a new trade corridor being drawn on the global map right now — and it runs right through Haifa Bay. If a handful of ambitious local leaders get their way, this stretch of coastline is about to become one of the most strategically important pieces of land on the planet.

That ambition was on full display this week, when 53 local authorities — mayors, council heads, cluster leaders, everyone from Haifa in the west to the Jordan Valley in the east — gathered to sign a shared charter and officially launch the Next Bay 53-City Alliance. It's the first time anything like this has happened in Israel. And the reason why it's happening now is the whole story.

The new Silk Road

The catalyst is IMEC — the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor. Think of it as a brand-new Silk Road, linking India through the Gulf states, into Israel, and on into Europe. The pitch is that it could cut freight times between Asia and Europe by 40 percent, and turn the Port of Haifa into Europe's front door from the East.

That's exactly why these 53 cities decided they couldn't afford to wait around for someone else to grab the opportunity for them.

Thanks to its strategic location and infrastructure, northern Israel — including the Port of Haifa, one of the largest ports in the Eastern Mediterranean — is a key logistics hub along the IMEC corridor. As Israel's maritime gateway to the region, it represents a major strategic asset for expanding trade and connectivity between Asia, the Middle East, and Europe.

David Even Tzur, mayor of Kiryat Yam, put it simply: "This is a historic and celebratory day for our region. This partnership will create opportunities for all of the smaller municipalities to develop both economically and socially." For his own city — 52,000 residents, a 2.5-kilometer Mediterranean coastline — he sees a long-held dream finally within reach: "This initiative allows us to fulfill our city's vision by developing tourism and hotels, so that everyone who comes here to do business and invest will have a place to stay... This is the best opportunity we've ever had to make that happen."

The Next Bay Alliance covers three major municipal clusters stretching from Haifa to Israel's eastern border with Jordan. So when it comes to developing the IMEC corridor, these 53 cities are planting a flag — saying they're active partners in shaping what gets built here, not just bystanders watching it happen around them.

The eastern gateway

At the other end of the corridor sits Beit She'an, right on the edge of Jordan. Its mayor, Noam Jumaa, frames the moment in historical terms as much as economic ones: "Beit She'an has always been a historic crossroads through which goods, information, and people have passed."

He sees something bigger than logistics in it too — a chance to rebuild human connections alongside trade ones. "Both Jordan and Israel understand this opportunity," he said. "The ability to develop student exchange programs so young people can come, get to know one another, and for Beit She'an to become a center of international trade... when there is a shared economic interest — a very significant one — it also creates a shared social interest. This is our future. We have to be part of it."

Normalization with a price tag

There's a bigger geopolitical story sitting underneath all of this. The Abraham Accords opened the door to Israel doing open business with Gulf states. IMEC is essentially that relationship going economic — ports, railways, clean energy, tech investment flowing in both directions. It's normalization, but with a price tag attached.

Nitzan Peleg, head of the Lower Galilee Regional Council, has been pushing for local leaders to be genuine partners in IMEC planning from day one, not an afterthought once the big decisions are made elsewhere. With Israeli elections likely this coming September or October, he sees urgency in getting it right now: "We need to prepare the next government with a clear plan. A plan that we all sign together, so that they can implement this corridor and promote it without ignoring the residents who live along the entire route, across all municipalities."

For Peleg, the opportunity cuts across the region's diversity, not around it: "We have economic sectors like energy and rail infrastructure and tourism. Muslims, Jews, Haredim, Arabs, Druze, Circassians — we all live together across the municipalities, and our beautiful Galilee is shared between Israel and Jordan. So I think just to be on the eastern gate of the IMEC to Israel is an excellent opportunity for us to develop tourism in this region."

"For 78 years it has been dark"

Not everyone at the signing was content to simply celebrate. Haifa's mayor, Yoni Yahav, used the moment to send a pointed message to the government in Jerusalem — accusing it of decades of neglect toward the north.

"I do not believe the State of Israel wakes up in the morning and thinks about the north. That does not exist," Yahav said. "I personally have not experienced it — neither in peace nor in war." He pointed to shrinking population numbers, a lack of investment, and crumbling infrastructure as proof: "From Hadera to the north, everything is dark. For 78 years it has been dark. Only two main roads exist. Now they're adding five new lanes out of Tel Aviv. Why doesn't that happen here?"

Still, he framed Haifa's role in the alliance as a matter of pride paired with vigilance: "Haifa is proud to be part of this process, but we are fully aware of what it requires from us: persistence and staying updated. If not, we will face many surprises. The Valley Corridor is a strategic opportunity to create quality jobs, attract international investment, strengthen the local economy, and improve the quality of life of millions of residents."

Something remembered, not something new

For thousands of years, this stretch of land was the crossroads of civilizations. The people signing that charter will tell you IMEC isn't really something new — it's something remembered. But the alliance doing the asking? That part is new.