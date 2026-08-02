Locals look for shade as heatwave slams Israel

The summer heatwave in Israel is expected to reach its peak on Sunday, with temperatures continuing to rise. Meteorologists say areas around the Sea of Galilee could reach 113°F (45°C), and the Jordan Valley as high as 115.7°F (114.8°C).

The weather will be hot and dry in the mountain and inland areas. Meanwhile, the coastal plain will feel distinctly more humid. Heat stress will intensify further, reaching heavy to extreme levels across the country. From the afternoon, winds will strengthen, mainly in the mountains and inland regions.

This follows a severe temperature rise on Saturday, which saw 104°F (40°C). The highest temperature recorded was at Gilgal in the Jordan Valley, which reached 113.4°F (43.5°C). Capernaum and Beth She'an both reached 110.3°F (43.5°C). The Jerusalem area was also hit hard, seeing 97°F (36.1°C) in the Old City while its foothills climbed to 104°F (40°C).

Comparatively, the coastal plain avoided the extreme heat, with temperatures near 86°F (30°C), although humidity levels will reach as high as 75%, creating awful heat stress.

On Monday, temperatures will ease slightly, mainly in the mountains and inland areas. Nevertheless, conditions will remain hotter than average in those regions, with continued humidity along the coastal plain. Heat stress will lessen somewhat but will remain heavy to extreme nationwide. Afternoon winds will again strengthen, especially in the mountains and inland areas.

On Tuesday morning, the forecast has the weather partly cloudy to clear with a further decrease in temperatures, mainly in the mountains and inland areas. On Wednesday, after the morning clouds clear, the weather will be fair, with another slight drop in temperatures, mainly in the mountains and inland areas, where they will return to seasonal norms. It will continue to be humid along the coastal plain.