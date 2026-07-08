Rare Box Jellyfish spotted in Eilat waters

Marine researchers have identified a rare species of box jellyfish in the Gulf of Eilat, marking an unusual sighting in Israel's southern waters while emphasizing there is no indication of a widespread influx.

The Israel Nature and Parks Authority said several specimens of Alatina grandis have been observed in recent days, stressing that only a handful of jellyfish have been recorded and that swimmers should not be concerned.

"This is not a jellyfish bloom," said Assaf Zevuluni, the authority's Gulf of Eilat ecologist. "Only a few individuals have been documented, so the chances of encountering one while swimming are very low. There is no reason to avoid the sea, but people should remain aware of their surroundings."

The species was identified by researchers Tzafrir Koplik and Tamar Gia-Haim, who confirmed its identity through DNA testing and an examination of its distinctive physical features, including its cube-shaped bell and long tentacles.

Although box jellyfish are home to some of the world's most venomous marine species—including Australia's notorious Chironex fleckeri, commonly known as the sea wasp—experts say the species found in Eilat poses a much lower risk.

While a sting from Alatina grandis can be painful and may cause medical complications in some cases, scientists say its venom is significantly less potent than that of its Australian relative.

Researchers believe the jellyfish's appearance may be linked to natural changes in ocean currents and wind patterns, or broader environmental shifts such as climate change, which can alter the distribution of marine species.

One of the jellyfish has been collected and transferred to a laboratory, where scientists will study it to better understand how and why the species appeared in the Gulf of Eilat and what its presence could reveal about the region's unique marine ecosystem.

The Nature and Parks Authority advises anyone who encounters a jellyfish or another potentially dangerous marine animal to avoid touching it, keep a safe distance, alert nearby swimmers and report the sighting to park officials.