Winter Storm Byron pounds Israel, authorities issue warnings

Winter storm Byron continued to batter Israel on Thursday, bringing heavy rain, powerful winds, and widespread stormy conditions from north to south.

Meteorologists are urging the public to exercise extreme caution in fear of dangerous flooding.

Authorities have issued an alert for sudden flash floods in the wadis of the Judea Desert, the Dead Sea region, and the northern Arava.

The coastline and coastal plains are also under severe flood risk, with conditions expected to deteriorate further Thursday night as rainfall intensifies.

Precipitation is forecast to persist across the country, from the northern border to the northern Negev, accompanied at times by strong thunderstorms. Winds will remain gusty, and temperatures will stay unusually low for early winter. The central and southern coastal plain are considered the most vulnerable areas.

Friday is expected to bring a gradual improvement. Local showers will still affect the north and center, particularly along the southern coast and the plains, but rainfall should weaken around midday. Temperatures will edge upward, though they will remain below seasonal averages.

Saturday will see partly cloudy skies with scattered, generally light rain in the north and center. Temperatures will return to near-normal levels, signaling the slow end of a storm system that has kept much of the country on alert for days.

On Thursday, high temperatures are expected to range from 11°C in Kiryat Shmona to 20°C in Eilat, with Tel Aviv at 17°C and Jerusalem at 12°C.