'A gov't that has lost control of Israeli sovereignty:' politicians lash out at Netanyahu after Trump halts Beirut op.

US President Trump announced that Israel had agreed to halt a planned military operation in Beirut following a conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, triggering sharp criticism across Israel's political spectrum

In a statement, Trump said he had spoken with Netanyahu and that "there will be no soldiers coming to Beirut," adding that Hezbollah had also agreed to cease its attacks and that both sides would refrain from further strikes.

Both Israeli opposition and coalition figures alike accusing Netanyahu of bowing to American pressure and undermining Israel's freedom of action against Hezbollah.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid reacted bluntly, describing Israel as "a full-fledged protectorate state" following Trump's remarks.

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Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also criticized the government's handling of the situation, writing: "Jerusalem. Beit Shemesh. Lebanon. Gaza. The location is different, the story is the same. A government that has lost control of Israeli sovereignty."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir publicly urged Netanyahu to reject American demands and continue military operations against Hezbollah.

"Mr. Prime Minister, you said that a strong prime minister tells the US president 'yes' when possible and 'no' when necessary," Ben Gvir said. "Now is the time to tell our friend, President Trump, 'no.' Now is the time to do what is necessary to strike Hezbollah, untie the hands of our fighters, and restore security to the north."

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Former IDF Chief of Staff and Knesset member Gadi Eisenkot delivered some of the strongest criticism, accusing Netanyahu of harming Israel's national interests.

"There has never been a prime minister in Israel who has accepted such a clearly unreasonable demand with such surrender," Eisenkot said during a conference at Kibbutz Revadim. "Hezbollah is an enemy—whether in Beirut's Dahieh, Baalbek, or anywhere else it operates—and it must be targeted, not protected by restrictions placed on the IDF."

Eisenkot argued that the government's decision reflected weakness rather than strategic calculation.

"What Netanyahu, the government, and the cabinet are doing today is harming the national interests of the State of Israel out of weakness," he said. "The situation in Lebanon, the threat posed by Hezbollah, and the continued displacement of residents from northern Israel are unacceptable."

Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz also voiced concern, citing Netanyahu's own past statements about resisting international pressure.

"'No pressure and no decision by any international forum will stop Israel from defending itself,' the prime minister once said," Illouz wrote. "Mr. Prime Minister, that principle should remain true today as well."

Netanyahu released a statement later clarifying that he told Trump that Israel would strike still Hezbollah targets in Beirut if attacks on Israeli cities and civilians continue. “Our position remains the same,” Netanyahu said, adding that the IDF would continue planned operations in southern Lebanon alongside any potential escalation.