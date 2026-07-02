Azerbaijani Jewish leaders urge Israeli lawmakers to reject Armenian Genocide recognition bill

Leaders of Azerbaijan's three main Jewish communities have appealed to members of the Knesset to oppose legislation that would officially recognize the Armenian genocide, arguing that such a move could damage the strategic relationship between Israel and Azerbaijan.

In a joint letter sent to Israeli lawmakers, representatives of the Mountain, Ashkenazi, and Sephardic Jewish communities in Baku said complex historical issues should be addressed by historians and scholars rather than through political decisions. The letter was signed by Milikh Yevdayev, president of the Mountain Jewish community; Alexander Sharovsky, head of the Ashkenazi Jewish community; and Rabbi Zamir Isayev, leader of the Sephardic community.

The community leaders warned that official recognition could undermine trust between Jerusalem and Baku at a sensitive time, as Azerbaijan and Armenia continue efforts to advance a peace agreement.

Speaking to JNews, Rabbi Isayev said historical debates should not be used as political instruments, arguing that issues best left to academic research risk becoming sources of diplomatic confrontation when addressed through legislation.

The concerns were echoed by Professor Efraim Inbar, president of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, who argued that recognizing the Armenian genocide would run counter to Israel's strategic interests. Speaking on Kol Barama radio, Inbar said Israel should prioritize its national security and geopolitical partnerships over symbolic political gestures that could strain important regional alliances.

The appeal follows objections from Azerbaijani officials, who have cautioned that formal recognition of the Armenian genocide by Israel could negatively affect bilateral relations. Baku has urged Israeli lawmakers to reconsider the proposed legislation.

The debate also comes as Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has expressed reservations about using the Armenian genocide as a political tool in international affairs, adding another dimension to an issue that extends beyond Israeli-Armenian relations and continues to carry diplomatic implications across the region.