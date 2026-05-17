Speaking at a special government meeting marking Jerusalem Day at the Knesset Museum, Netanyahu said Israeli forces in Lebanon are holding and clearing territory while confronting a growing threat from fiber-optic FPV drones. He said he convened a special team with the defense minister and civilian and military experts, telling them they have "no budget limit" to find a solution. "Whatever it costs, it costs," Netanyahu said, adding that he has "no doubt that Israel will be the first country to deliver a complete solution to this problem."

Netanyahu also said he would speak with President Donald Trump to hear his impressions from his trip to China and discuss Iran and various regional scenarios. "There are certainly many possibilities; we are prepared for any scenario," he said, adding that Israeli authorities remain vigilant regarding Iran.

Over the weekend, Israel eliminated Izz ad-Din al-Haddad, whom Netanyahu described as "number one in Hamas's military wing" and a "master murderer," responsible for the killing, injury, and kidnapping of thousands of Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers.

Netanyahu said Israel now controls 60% of the Gaza Strip and reiterated that the operation's objective is to ensure Gaza will "never again pose a threat to Israel." He added that Israel has fulfilled its promise to return all hostages, including "the hero of Israel, the late Ran Gvili."

"Every single architect of the massacre and the hostage-taking will be eliminated down to the last one, and we are very close to completing this mission," he said.