Gov't weights transferring $150 million from Arab sector development to shin bet

The Israeli government is scheduled to debate on Tuesday a proposal to reallocate 568 million shekels (approximately $154 million) from the country's five-year development plan for Arab communities to the Shin Bet, Israel Police, and other agencies tasked with combating organized crime.

According to the proposal, the funding would be used to strengthen intelligence and investigative capabilities targeting criminal networks, illegal arms trafficking, smuggling, extortion, and the infiltration of organized crime into local communities. Planned investments include reinforcing intelligence units, expanding the capabilities of Lahav 433—the police's national crime unit—and developing new technological tools.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Minister May Golan have defended the measure, arguing that it is needed to address the high number of unsolved homicides in Arab communities. The government says the Shin Bet would not replace the police in routine criminal investigations but would become involved only in cases with national security implications, particularly those related to illegal weapons trafficking.

The Mossawa Center, an organization that advocates for the rights of Arab citizens in Israel, has urged Prime Minister Netanyahu and Attorney General Baharav-Miara to block the proposed reallocation. The organization said it is considering legal action if the measure is approved.

The Mossawa Center argues that the funds were originally allocated to reduce economic and social disparities through investments in employment, education, infrastructure, transportation, and local development. It warns that redirecting the money to security agencies could undermine these objectives, widen existing inequalities, and weaken long-term crime prevention efforts.

The organization also notes that approximately 750 million shekels (about $203 million) remain available under a separate government program dedicated specifically to combating crime in Arab communities. It argues that those funds could be used instead without affecting the broader development plan.

Beyond the budgetary debate, the proposal has renewed discussion over expanding the Shin Bet's role into areas traditionally handled by the police. Critics say the move raises legal and civil liberties questions regarding the domestic use of the agency's intelligence capabilities, while supporters argue it is necessary to address the growing threat posed by organized crime and illegal weapons.