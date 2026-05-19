For the first time in i24NEWS's sister Hebrew channel's ongoing polling series, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's bloc has lost the majority needed to form a government, with the coalition and opposition tied at exactly 60 seats each, according to a new survey by Direct Polls published in i24NEWS's main Hebrew Evening Edition on Tuesday.

The poll points to a significant shift in Israel's political map, driven by the rise of new opposition parties and the consolidation of a clear blocking bloc on the center-left. Gadi Eisenkot has emerged as the leader of the so-called Change Bloc in the new data.

Inside the coalition

Likud remains the largest party in the Knesset with 30 seats. Its coalition partners, however, show mixed trends:

Shas: 10 seats

United Torah Judaism: 8 seats

Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben Gvir: 8 seats

The Religious Zionist Party, led by Bezalel Smotrich: 4 seats, barely clearing the electoral threshold

Together, the current coalition parties stand at exactly 60 seats - short of the 61 needed to form a government without additional partners.

Inside the opposition

The opposition bloc also reaches 60 seats, with a mix of new and veteran parties forming a clear blocking front:

Yashar, the breakthrough party of the cycle: 17 seats, the second-largest force in the Knesset

Together: 15 seats

The Democratic Party: 9 seats

Yisrael Beiteinu, led by Avigdor Lieberman: 8 seats

Ra'am: 6 seats

Hadash-Ta'al: 5 seats

Parties failing to clear the threshold

Four parties do not pass the electoral threshold in the current poll: Balad at 1.8 percent, the Economic Party at 1.7 percent, and the Reservists Party and Blue and White, both at less than one percent of voter support.

About the poll

The survey was conducted by Direct Polls Ltd. under the direction of Zuriel Sharon for i24NEWS Hebrew on May 19, 2026, using a digital system combined with a panel. It sampled 546 adult respondents (18+), representing a representative sample of the general population in Israel. The statistical sampling error is plus or minus 4.1 percent at a 95 percent confidence level.