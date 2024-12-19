Israel Katz gives ultimatum for IDF to finish probe into October 7 failures

Defense Minister Israel Katz ordered Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi on Thursday to finalize the investigations into the October 7 massacre by the end of January.

"The army has an obligation to finish these investigations quickly to present them to the families and the Israeli public, as well as to draw the necessary lessons and conclusions," he said. The minister also informed Halevi that he would not approve any new appointments of generals until he receives the investigation reports.

"The Defense Minister must study and understand their meaning and potential impact on the candidates for promotion," a statement from his office added.

This decision comes as the government strongly opposes the creation of a national commission of inquiry into the disaster. Three weeks ago, Chief of Staff Halevi sharply criticized Katz after learning of his decision to freeze the appointment of two senior officers from the press.

"The appointment of officers is not a privilege, but a command and operational obligation," he wrote in a letter to commanders.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich supported Katz's ultimatum, stating that "this decision represents a positive change from [former defense minister Yoav] Gallant's policy, a change that I have repeatedly demanded last year. We must rebuild the army's high command and appoint only offensive commanders who were not part of the conception of containment."

On the other hand, Yair Golan, a former deputy IDF chief of staff, criticized the decision: "A political activist cannot be defense minister. How pathetic – the desertion minister threatens the chief of staff."