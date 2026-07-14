Israel has postponed a planned Knesset vote on formally recognizing the mass killings of Armenians by the Ottoman Empire during World War I as genocide, according to an Israeli official.

The vote, which was expected to give final parliamentary approval to the measure after it was unanimously endorsed by the government last month, has been suspended amid heightened regional tensions.

According to the official, the legislation will not be brought forward before the end of the current parliamentary session.

The Knesset is scheduled to begin its summer recess at the end of the week and is not expected to reconvene before Israel's legislative elections on October 27, 2026, effectively delaying a final decision for several months.

The postponement comes as relations between Israel and Turkey remain deeply strained over Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's repeated criticism of Israel since the start of the war in Gaza.

Diplomatic tensions have also intensified following renewed instability involving Iran and last week's NATO summit in Turkey, where Ankara reportedly lobbied US President Trump to approve the sale of F-35 fighter jets.

For decades, successive Israeli governments refrained from officially recognizing the Armenian genocide, citing concerns over relations with both Turkey and Azerbaijan.

Although Prime Minister Netanyahu has previously referred to the events as genocide, the Knesset has never formally adopted such recognition.

The government's unanimous approval of the proposal last month marked a significant policy shift, reflecting the continued deterioration in ties between Jerusalem and Ankara.

Turkey condemned the move as "politically motivated," while Azerbaijan also criticized the decision and urged Israel to reverse its position.