The Israeli Supreme Court on Thursday heard petitions challenging the election of attorney Michael Rabello as State Comptroller and suggested that a new vote may be required.

The hearing focused on the controversial second round of voting in the Knesset, during which several Likud lawmakers were reportedly instructed to photograph themselves behind the voting booth to demonstrate their support for Rabello.

Presiding Judge Noam Sohlberg indicated that the key issue was whether the election complied with the secret-ballot requirement enshrined in the Basic Law governing the State Comptroller. The justices said some of the votes appeared "problematic at first glance" and criticized lawmakers who ignored guidance from the Knesset's legal adviser prohibiting photographs during the voting process.

Judges Sohlberg, Yael Wilner, and Gila Canfy-Steinitz said an "undesirable cloud" hangs over the election and floated the possibility of holding a new vote "this time in a proper manner." The court gave the parties until Sunday to respond to the proposal.

The justices appeared less inclined to address allegations that Rabello's former role as Prime Minister Netanyahu's lawyer created a conflict of interest. Instead, the hearing centered on the integrity of the electoral process rather than Rabello's suitability for the position.

In his response, Rabello urged the court to dismiss the petitions, saying he accepted the role with "a deep sense of responsibility" and rejecting claims of political dependence. Through his legal team, he argued that the election was conducted lawfully and did not justify judicial intervention.

The Knesset also called for the petitions to be rejected, arguing there is no concrete evidence that lawmakers were compelled to document their votes. However, the Knesset's legal adviser stressed that if such instructions were indeed given, it would constitute an "extremely serious" violation that could undermine the validity of the election.

Former Supreme Court Justice Joseph Elron, who lost to Rabello in the vote, separately petitioned the High Court this week seeking to invalidate the second round, arguing that it violated the principle of a secret ballot.