Israeli Knesset holds debates over updated conscription law draft

The marathon of discussions on the draft law began on Monday as the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee held a debate on the issue, with the participation of many parties.

Activists from Yoaz Hendel's 'Miluimnik' Party set up a protest tent at the entrance to the Knesset and marked the way to it with signs that read, "Do not abandon us under the stretcher."

Committee chairman MK Boaz Bismuth said at the opening of the discussion that "the draft law is not a matter for the coalition or the opposition but belongs to the entire country."

"The conscription law we are bringing today is not a matter for the coalition and the opposition. This law belongs to the entire State of Israel. Beyond the pressing security need, Torah study also has enormous value in the sense that it preserves the spiritual core of our people's existence. This law, with the changes that we will probably make during the debates, will reveal a simple truth: whoever votes for it will vote for the future of the State of Israel. Whoever opposes it will prove that he prefers the small political game at the expense of the state's security, a position over national interest," Bismuth said.

The chairman of the opposition, Yair Lapid, responded critically to the law, accusing it of being a 'betrayal' to the soldiers of the IDF.

"Boaz, what you have put on the table here is a disgraceful evasion law. No one wants to touch this law; leave you and the disgrace alone. This is a betrayal of our fighters. Whoever says there is a contradiction between studying Torah and military service disdains the Torah study of Hadar Goldin, of Roy Klein, of Eliraz and Uriel Peretz, of Benya Israel, and of everyone who believed and believes that defending the people of Israel is a holy commandment. I guarantee that this will not pass," he said.

Former Chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Yuli Edelstein: "The purpose of the law could be anything, probably preserving the coalition, but it is certainly not conscription. Regarding the results of the legislation if it passes, it is a violation of state security. If the purpose is conscription, the entire law should look different. Without sanctions, nothing will happen."

MK Meir Porush from Agudat Yisrael also expressed strong opposition to the law, but for different resasons.

"It is not easy for me to sit here, because many of those present do not respect Torah scholars. There are Bedouins and Druze who do not enlist, and there are others, but under pressure from the legal advisor to the government, the law is only against the ultra-Orthodox. All this is happening under Jewish rule, and it is appropriate that this law be torn up," he remarked.

Itzik Buntzel, the father of the late Amit, who was killed in Gaza, in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee responded directly to Porush.

"I call on MK Porush, look me in the eye, sir. Do you think it's possible that my children will risk their lives and surrender their souls? You can't even look me in the eye. I buried Amit's children, while in this country there are Haredim who roam the streets and do nothing, not those who study Torah. The time has come for you to demand this equality. Those who study should study, and those who don't should put on a uniform and enlist in the army. And in the same breath, why don't you talk about the Arabs in the State of Israel? The sector that lives at our expense while our children crawl on the sands," he said.

MKs Michal Waldiger and Moshe Solomon from Religious Zionism also announced their opposition to the draft law in its current form. As reported in i24NEWS, the party is expected to pressure Smotrich on the issue."

Head of the Planning Division and Personnel Manager, Brigadier General Shai Taib, in the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee: "We need a model that ensures people fit for combat and combat supporters, and the right thing to do is to do it in an age model. Without a model that looks at who is coming, it will be difficult to match what we need with who is coming."