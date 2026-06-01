Knesset committee approves dissolution bill in first reading

The Knesset Committee approved the bill to dissolve the Knesset in its first reading Monday morning, with a full plenum vote expected later in the afternoon.

Discussions centered on the implications of various potential election dates, with the Knesset Secretary warning that the opening session of the new Knesset, held two weeks after Election Day, must be factored into any scheduling decision.

A September 8 election date would place the opening session one day after Yom Kippur, while a September 15 date would push it into the intermediate days of Sukkot.

Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz moved to clarify the matter, confirming that the bill's wording would define a range of possible election dates running from September 8 to October 20, leaving room for a final date to be determined.