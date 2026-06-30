Knesset set to vote next week on historic bill to legislate Armenian Genocide recognition

Following the government’s historic, unanimous decision to formally acknowledge the Armenian Genocide, the resolution was brought to the Knesset plenum today ahead of an upcoming legislative vote next week.

If approved by the parliament, the recognition will cross from a government cabinet decision into official state law, cementing a paradigm shift in Israel’s foreign policy and historical stance.

Speaking before the Knesset plenum, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar forcefully presented the moral and historical framework of the resolution. Sa'ar declared that there is no legitimate reason to delay or avoid this step any longer, stating plainly that "the government has decided, in light of the moral and historical obligation, to recognize the genocide of the Armenian people that occurred at the end of the Ottoman Empire." He emphasized the scale of the tragedy, stating, "We are talking about a shocking genocide that occurred over a century ago, of about a million and a half people."

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Addressing long-standing political sensitivities, Sa’ar made it clear that the move is an independent assertion of historical truth rather than a temporary political maneuver.

He stated that "the decision we made in the government constitutes formal recognition by Israel of the genocide committed against the Armenian people. It is never too late to do the right thing." Given the importance of the shift, Sa'ar added that the government requested to deliver the statement directly to the Knesset in order to bring it to a vote in the Knesset Plenary.

He urged members of parliament to cast their votes next week to align Israeli law with historical truth, allowing Israel to join the dozens of democratic nations that have already codified their recognition.