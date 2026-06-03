Former Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a speech Wednesday, that the chairman of the Yashar party, Gadi Eisenkot, is expected to join the Together party he established together with Naftali Bennett.

"The dissolution of the Knesset has already passed its first reading. In the coming days, the Knesset will settle on an election date, and the campaign will begin," Lapid noted. "It will take another two weeks, maybe three, maybe a bit more, and there will be a festive, joyful press conference where we will announce that Gadi Eisenkot has also joined us."

He added: "After three and a half years of pain, sorrow, and disasters, there will be a great wave of hope, optimism, and normalcy. Gadi is coming, the camp is uniting, exactly as the country needs to unite. This is what needs to happen. That’s why it will happen."

As you may recall, from the moment the merger was announced, Bennett and Lapid tried to encourage Eisenkot to join their unified list, but so far he has refused, despite the many offers the two have presented to him. Eisenkot welcomed the move, but emphasized that the main test would be the ability to broaden public support.

As part of the persuasion efforts, Lapid's associates reported last week that he told Bennett he was willing to move to the third spot on the "Together" list, for the sake of a major union with Gadi Eisenkot.