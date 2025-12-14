Likud introduces bill to investigate October 7 attack

MK Ariel Kallner of the Likud party presented on Sunday the framework for a bill to establish a “National Commission of Inquiry” into the October 7 massacre.

Under the proposed legislation, the commission would include six non-political committee members, chosen by a vote of 80 Knesset members, as well as four supervisors representing the bereaved families.

The government would determine the scope of the inquiry, and half of the committee members would have the authority to order closed hearings.

If no agreement is reached on appointments, three non-political members would be selected by the coalition and three by the opposition.

Should the opposition fail to appoint members, Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana would make the appointments. Any two committee members would have the power to summon individuals and investigate any entity, and all discussions would be broadcast live.

A team of ministers is set to convene after the legislation begins to determine the committee’s mandate. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had previously delayed the team’s convening until the investigation commenced.

The bill states its goal is 'to ensure a full, thorough, and independent investigation into the events of the October 7 massacre and the circumstances that led to them, by establishing a national public commission of inquiry, with formation and composition determined equally between coalition and opposition members, in a manner that ensures broad public trust. Upon completion, the commission will submit a report with its findings and recommendations, if appropriate, to the government.”

MK Kallner said: “The numbers are cold, but the pain is alive. The bereaved families and all citizens of Israel deserve answers. We deserve the truth and the whole truth. That is why a commission of inquiry with the broadest possible powers is required. All branches of the state must be examined, security, political, legal. No one will hide. No issue will be concealed. This investigation must be full, thorough, and unbiased, so that such a disaster never happens again.”

Opposition leader and Yisrael Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Lieberman criticized the proposal, saying: “The level of disconnect is skyrocketing. On the day our brothers were murdered in Australia, a Likud MK presents a law dictated to him. There will be only a real state commission of inquiry in Israel, not one invented to cover things up.”

Earlier on Sunday, over 200 survivors of captivity and family members of hostages and fallen victims approached Prime Minister Netanyahu and the government, demanding the immediate establishment of an independent and impartial state commission of inquiry.

They emphasized that such a commission is the only mechanism capable of investigating without fear, bias, or limitation the chain of failures before, during, and after the October 7 events, including decisions regarding hostages and wartime conduct.