Naftali Bennett promises to declare Qatar an "enemy state" if he returns to power

Former Israeli Prime Minister and president of the Together party, Naftali Bennett, promised on Monday to classify Qatar among the enemy states of Israel if he returned to power. Speaking at the INSS (Institute for National Security Studies) national security conference, he accused Doha of leading a global campaign aimed at destabilizing Israel.

“In the next government, I will declare Qatar an enemy state,” Bennett stated. “Qatar is an antisemitic cancer that sends metastases to the West and even into the office of the Israeli Prime Minister, with the aim of destroying the State of Israel.”

The former head of government also accused the emirate of being "the main sponsor of Islamist terrorism, led by Hamas," stating that "Qatar's hands are stained with the blood of our sons and daughters who were murdered, raped, burned, and kidnapped on October 7."

According to Bennett, Doha allegedly set up a vast international influence operation aimed at weakening Israel. He specifically claimed that Qatar funds Al Jazeera, which he accuses of relaying Hamas messages and fueling incitement against the Jewish state.

Finally, he stated that a genuine commission of inquiry into the events of October 7, 2023, would quickly conclude that "Qatar is an enemy state and that its leaders want to eliminate Israel."