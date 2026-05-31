Netanyahu picks new head of the National Security Council (NSC)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Sunday the appointment of Shmuel Ben Ezra as the new head of the National Security Council (NSC) and as the Prime Minister’s National Security Advisor.

A statement from his offie said that Ben Ezra brings with him over thirty years of experience in protecting the security of the state. Among his previous positions: head of the development project for the "Arrow 3" interceptor missile, which won the Israel Defense Prize.

In his last position in the Shin Bet, he served for four years as head of the Technology for Operations and Cyber Division (equivalent to the rank of Major General).

He holds a bachelor's degree in applied physics with highest honors, a master's degree in applied physics, a master's degree in business administration with highest honors, and a master's degree in political science in the field of national security with highest honors. He is also a graduate of the National Security College (with honors).

"Shmuel Ben Ezra possesses innovative thinking and a deep familiarity with the world of security and technology. Ben Ezra has many years of experience working with government entities in the US and around the world. He will assist the Prime Minister in strengthening Israel's security, diplomatic, and economic resilience, and in advancing it as a global technological powerhouse," the office stated.

The previous National Security Council head, Tzachi Hanegbi, was dismissed from his position about eight months ago. Gil Reich, who served as acting head of the National Security Council and as national security advisor to the Prime Minister for several months, is now head of MALAB at the Ministry of Defense.