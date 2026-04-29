A court on Wednesday rejected a request by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to delay the start of his testimony, ruling that proceedings would go ahead as scheduled.

Netanyahu had asked to postpone the hearing by three hours, citing urgent security discussions related to the ongoing war. However, the court denied the request, and the session began at 9:30 a.m. as planned.

In a written decision, presiding judge Rivka Friedman-Feldman said that after reviewing the request and confidential materials, there was no sufficient justification to alter the schedule.

The development comes amid broader legal and political activity surrounding Netanyahu’s ongoing trial. On Tuesday evening, the President's Office confirmed it had initiated a preliminary mediation effort, inviting all parties to discussions at the President’s Residence.

According to the President’s legal advisor, the talks are intended to explore potential agreements ahead of any consideration of a presidential pardon. Officials emphasized that participation in the process would not affect the legal positions of either side or the ongoing court proceedings.

Netanyahu’s trial continues against the backdrop of heightened national security concerns, adding further complexity to the high-profile case.