Netanyahu’s call for a broad national unity government sparks angry reactions from both the coalition and the opposition

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Saturday evening, during a press conference, his intention to work on forming a "broad national government" in the coming period. This step sparked a wide wave of reactions within the Israeli political arena, with supporters viewing it as a national necessity in light of security challenges, and opponents considering it an attempt to reshape the political map in the country.

Netanyahu said that the next stage requires moving beyond what he described as the policy of "boycotts and political vetoes," considering that Israel faces existential challenges that necessitate the formation of a broader and more stable government.

But these statements were met with strong rejection by the head of the "Yashar!" party and former Israeli Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot, who categorically ruled out the possibility of participating in a government led by Netanyahu. The Eisenkot attacked the prime minister, saying that talk of "political boycotts" has become a thing of the past, adding that those who led Israel to a "historic setback" and worked to deepen internal divisions have no right to speak about national unity.

And from within the government coalition itself, there have been reserved voices regarding the idea of a broad government. National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir expressed concern about including parties from outside the right-wing camp, stressing that previous experiences had weakened the ability of governments to implement clear right-wing policies. He added that the government to be formed should be a "fully right-wing government."

On the other hand, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar supported Netanyahu’s statements, considering that Israel, after the events of October 7, needs to overcome traditional political divisions. He said that the coming years will be critical for the future of the state, and that forming a broad national government represents "a clear national interest."

For his part, the head of the Democrats Party, Yair Golan, called on parties affiliated with the liberal camp to declare a clear position not to join any government headed by Netanyahu, holding him responsible for what he described as "the greatest disaster in the history of Israel."

As for Benny Gantz, he questioned Netanyahu’s intentions, asserting that he does not trust his political promises. He said that the Prime Minister may ultimately return to an alliance with religious parties and hardline right-wing forces, adding that talk of a unity government does not necessarily mean a genuine change in his political approach.

These differing stances reflect the extent of political division within Israel, as some parties believe that the current circumstances necessitate broadening the political partnership, while others consider that the existing disagreements have become too deep to be resolved by mere calls for national unity.