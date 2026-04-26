President Herzog doesn’t plan to pardon Netanyahu, intends to pursue a plea deal - report

Israeli President Herzog reportedly does not plan to grant Prime Minister Netanyahu a pardon, but will instead work to initiate a mediation process to reach a plea deal. The New York Times reported this, citing Israeli two Israeli officials with 'direct knowledge of Herzog's thinking.'

According to the report, Herzog believes that there are many options beyond the choice of granting a pardon to the Prime Minister.

The President believes that his main role is "to foster unity," therefore, he does not plan to announce whether he approved or rejected Netanyahu's request. Sources told the New York Times that he would prefer to resolve the issue through negotiation.

Herzog's office later released a statement on the topic saying, "Herzog sees reaching a plea deal between the parties in Prime Minister Netanyahu's cases as a proper and correct solution." The statement went on to say that the President 'believes that it is right to first exhaust a process that could lead to the formation of an plea deal between the parties, outside the walls of the court."

Netanyahu formally submitted the petition to President Herzog in November 2025, arguing that terminating the long-standing corruption cases was a "national interest" necessary to end societal divisions and allow him to focus on critical security challenges. The move followed significant public pressure from US President Trump, who has repeatedly urged Herzog to grant the pardon, even threatening to withhold diplomatic meetings until the matter is resolved.