‘Shocked and saddened,’ Israeli officials pay tribute to and mourn the death of US Senator Lindsey Graham

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a longtime ally of Israel, died Saturday night at the age of 71 following a brief and sudden illness.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog

The president said he was "shocked and heartbroken" to learn of the passing of "the great American patriot" and "my dear friend." Herzog called Graham "a beacon of moral clarity and a true leader of the US-Israel partnership," adding that "we will remain eternally grateful for his sense of justice, truth, and loyalty."

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Netanyahu took to X to write, “Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable.” He went on to say, "Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend.”

Defense Minister Israel Katz

Katz called Graham "a true friend of the State of Israel and one of its strongest and most steadfast supporters." In his own post on X, Katz noted that following October 7, Graham "traveled to Israel time and again, standing shoulder to shoulder with our people in an extraordinary demonstration of solidarity and unwavering friendship." The Defense Minister also said he valued Graham's friendship, calling the Senator "an exceptional leader, a man of principle, and a dear friend whose legacy will endure for generations."

Knesset Speaker Eli Cohen

Cohen said Graham "championed a firm stance against Iran's axis of terror and fought tirelessly against terrorism in defense of justice and freedom." He also said Graham "played a significant role in strengthening the deep and special bond between Israel and the United States, especially in recent years."

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar

Sa'ar also offered words of grief, writing on X that he was "shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of my friend," whom he "always called the best senator and the best friend." Sa'ar called Graham "a man with a huge heart and rare personal charm," saying "his support for Israel and its security was unwavering."

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Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

Graham's death was felt on all sides of Israel's political spectrum.

Naftali Bennett, who is one of Netanyahu's most ardent opponents, said he was "heartbroken to hear of the passing of my friend," adding that "America has lost a devoted patriot, and Israel has lost one of its greatest friends."

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid

Lapid said Graham "was first and foremost a friend," and that "his warmth, humor and energy will be deeply missed." Lapid stated that Graham had "unwavering moral clarity, a deep devotion to the people of Israel and a clear vision for a secure and peaceful Middle East."