Study shows rising support among Israeli Arabs for coalition participation

A new study by the Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University reveals a significant shift in political attitudes among Israeli Arab citizens in the wake of the recent "Iron Swords" war.

According to the comprehensive survey, more than 75% of Arab citizens now support an Arab party joining the next government coalition, a sharp increase from 63% measured in May 2023, prior to the conflict.

The study, conducted under the Konrad Adenauer Program for Jewish-Arab Cooperation, examined trends across Arab society in Israel, including voter intentions, political priorities, and personal and national identity. It finds that if the Joint List, the historic alliance of Hadash, Ta’al, Ra’am, and Balad, is re-established, voter turnout in the Arab community could surge to 61.8%, potentially securing 15.5 seats in the Knesset. By comparison, individual parties such as Hadash-Ta’al and Ra’am would pass the threshold, while Balad would not.

The survey also highlights key concerns among Israeli Arabs. A majority (74%) identified violence and crime in Arab communities as the most pressing issue, followed by the broader Palestinian question and planning and construction in Arab localities. Despite these challenges, 73.4% of respondents reported that their personal economic situation is relatively good.

Identity and security remain central themes. Arab identity (35.9%) and Israeli citizenship (31.7%) were cited as the most important aspects of personal identity, while a large majority (76.6%) reported feeling personally insecure, largely due to community violence, fears of renewed regional conflict, and the situation in Gaza. Relations between Jewish and Arab citizens were reported to have worsened in the past two years, with 45.8% saying the deterioration was significant, and 37.5% indicating that their sense of belonging to the state had weakened.

Despite these tensions, support for Arab-Jewish political cooperation remains strong, with 64.6% of respondents expressing belief in such collaboration. However, only 44.7% believe that the Jewish public actually supports it.

On the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, nearly half (47.3%) consider a two-state solution based on the 1967 lines to be the most realistic path forward, while smaller percentages support a one-state solution, regional mediation, or believe no political solution is in sight.

Dr. Arik Rudnitzky, Director of the Konrad Adenauer Program for Jewish-Arab Cooperation, emphasized the political maturity of the Arab public in Israel. "The past two years have been challenging for Arab citizens, with the ongoing war in Gaza and the suffering of the Palestinian population weighing heavily on them," he said.

"Yet their support for Arab parties participating in the coalition, and their belief in Arab-Jewish cooperation, demonstrates a commitment to democratic values and public order. Despite the conflict, Israeli Arabs remain focused on the civil issues that affect their daily lives."