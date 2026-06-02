The bill to dissolve the Knesset was approved in its first reading, with no opposition

The bill to dissolve the Knesset was approved overnight in its first reading, with no opposition; 106 members of Knesset supported the dissolution.

During the discussions on the proposed law, the Secretary of the Knesset referred to the implications of holding the elections during the holiday period and emphasized that the timing of the Knesset's opening session, which takes place two weeks after election day, must be taken into account.

The Knesset Secretary presented the implications of the various dates: elections on September 8 would mean that the opening session of the Knesset would take place just one day after Yom Kippur; elections on September 15, according to him, would require the assembly’s opening session to be held during the intermediate days of Sukkot.

Coalition Chairman Ofir Katz asked to clarify the matter and noted that the wording written in the bill proposal will define the range of dates between September 8 and October 20.