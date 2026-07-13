Yashar overtakes Likud for the first time in new poll

A new poll by Kan News says Gadi Eisenkot's Yashar party has become the largest party with a projected 24 seats, ahead of the Likud with 23. The additional seat was gained by Eisenkot's party since the last poll because Naftali Bennett's Together party fell by one mandate to 15.

Otzma Yehudit, led by Itamar Ben-Gvir, also saw its mandate weaken by one to 8, while Hadash-Ta'al lost a mandate to stand at five. The United Arab party Ra'am gained a mandate to reach five, and Yisrael Beiteinu also gained a mandate to reach 10.

The Democrats, Religious Zionism, Shas, and United Torah Judaism saw no change, holding nine, five, eight, and eight seats, respectively.

Regarding coalitions, Netanyahu's weakened to 52 seats, while the opposition bloc reached 68 seats, or 58 if party leaders maintain their refusal to sit with Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am.

On suitability for the premiership, Netanyahu led Bennett 38% to 34%, with 28% saying neither was suitable. Against Eisenkot, Netanyahu trailed 37% to 41%. In a head-to-head between Bennett and Eisenkot, Eisenkot led by a wide margin, 39% to 21%.

When asked what would be the most significant issue deciding the coming elections, 25% of respondents cited security, 24% said establishing an investigative committee for the October 7 massacre, 22% cited the economy and cost of living, and 12% cited judicial reform.

The survey was conducted on July 12, 2026, by the Kantar Institute among 551 respondents aged 18 and over, out of 2,359 invited to participate, including the Arab sector. The margin of error was 4.2%.