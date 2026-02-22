Former hostages leads prayer in Times Square, fulfilling captivity dream

Three former Israeli hostages, Segev Kalfon, Matan Zangauker, and Ilana Gritzewsky, led a moving recitation of Shema prayer on stage at Times Square during a large youth event organized by the Chabad-Lubavitch movement.

Addressing thousands of participants at the annual CTeen gathering, the trio called on the audience to join in the central prayer of Judaism, which was followed by a heartfelt rendition of Shir LaMa’alot, a psalm of hope and spiritual uplift.

Kalfon shared that while held captive in Gaza, he had dreamed of proclaiming Shema Israel before the world as part of a ceremony planned by Hamas on the day of his release. “The ceremony was canceled, so I am saying it here, before the whole world,” he told the crowd, expressing gratitude for the public support he received.

Ilana Gritzewsky echoed the theme of resilience and unity, telling attendees, “No one will bring us down. Together, we are strong. When we are united, no one can defeat us.” Their words drew sustained applause from the audience in the iconic New York square.

Organizers said the moment was intended to turn the former hostages’ personal ordeal into a message of collective hope and determination. For Kalfon, being prevented from reciting the prayer in Gaza only strengthened his resolve: “They didn’t let me say it there; I am saying it here, in New York.”