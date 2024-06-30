Massive Ultra-Orthodox protest takes to Jerusalem streets, calling against IDF conscription

A massive demonstration unfolded in Jerusalem's Shabbat Square on Sunday as thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews gathered to vehemently oppose the conscription of yeshiva students into the Israeli army.

The protest, organized largely by the "Jerusalem Faction," showcased a unified stance against what they view as a threat to their religious beliefs and way of life.

Protesters brandished placards adorned with defiant slogans such as "We will not enlist in the enemy army" and "We will die rather than enlist," illustrating the depth of their resistance to compulsory military service.

The gathering, reported extensively by Walla news, highlighted the intensity of sentiments within the ultra-Orthodox community regarding the recent decision by the Israeli Supreme Court.

Just days ago, the Supreme Court ruled to enforce conscription among ultra-Orthodox men and curtail state funding for yeshivas that do not comply. This landmark decision, which mandates integration into national military service, has exacerbated longstanding tensions. For many ultra-Orthodox Jews, military enlistment is perceived as a direct challenge to their religious traditions and communal autonomy.

"This court decision is a grave threat to our way of life," remarked one protester, encapsulating the broader sentiment among demonstrators. The issue has deeply divided Israeli society for decades, with the recent legal ruling marking a significant juncture in the ongoing debate over the role of ultra-Orthodox communities within the military framework.