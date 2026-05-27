7-year-old girl shot dead in Arab-Israeli town in armed brawl

A seven-year-old girl was shot and killed on Wednesday in the town of Ar'ara, in what police believe began as a quarrel between children that escalated into a violent confrontation between adults.

A Magen David Adom team treated the girl and performed resuscitation efforts as she lay in critical condition with a penetrating injury, but she was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital. Police have opened an investigation into the incident.

According to the initial investigation, the shooting followed a fight between children in the neighborhood. Parents became involved, and a brawl broke out, during which one of those present drew a gun. The girl, who was playing nearby, was struck in the neck. Investigators have not yet determined who fired the fatal shot, and one of those detained is the girl's father.

MDA said it received a report at 1:32 PM about a girl brought to meet its teams at the Karkur junction after apparently being wounded in a violent incident. "MDA medics and paramedics are providing medical treatment and performing resuscitation on a seven-year-old girl in critical condition with a penetrating injury," the service said.