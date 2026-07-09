78 years later, the IDF finds the grave of a soldier who died in 1948 war

The Israeli military has identified the burial site of IDF soldier Yaakov Zrihan, 78 years after he was killed during Israel's War of Independence, bringing closure to a decades-long mystery surrounding his fate.

The breakthrough followed a 15-year investigation by the IDF's unit responsible for locating missing soldiers. Investigators concluded that Zrihan was buried in an unmarked mass grave at the Kiryat Anavim military cemetery alongside seven other fallen soldiers.

According to the IDF, the investigation combined archival research, eyewitness testimony, soil analysis and archaeological excavations to determine the location of the grave.

Born in Casablanca, Morocco, Zrihan immigrated to Mandatory Palestine in 1947 as part of a youth movement before joining the Palmach on April 12, 1948.

He was killed on April 20, 1948, while taking part in a convoy sent to resupply Jerusalem, which was under siege during the war. The convoy came under attack near Sha'ar HaGai, west of Jerusalem.

The findings were presented to Zrihan's family by the head of the IDF Human Resources Directorate, Maj. Gen. Edna Ilya.

"It is our moral duty to continue supporting bereaved families and to provide them with answers," Ilya said.

For Zrihan's family, the discovery ends nearly eight decades of uncertainty.

"It means everything," his sister, Yvonne Cohen, said. "I will call my sons so they can recite the Kaddish for the first time at his grave."

The IDF said an official military ceremony will be held in the coming weeks at Kiryat Anavim Military Cemetery to dedicate Zrihan's headstone, nearly 78 years after he was killed in action.