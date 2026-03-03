81% of Israelis back Iran strikes, INSS poll finds

Eighty-one percent (81%) of the Israeli public supports Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli-American strike against Iran, according to a survey conducted by the Institute for National Security Studies (INSS). Sixty-three percent believe the campaign should continue until the Iranian regime is overthrown. The findings reflect strong backing two days after the operation began.

The INSS survey, conducted March 1-2 by the Data Center with 805 Hebrew and 149 Arabic respondents, showed near-unanimous support among coalition voters at 96% and 77% among opposition voters. A solid 77% said the campaign's purpose is clear to them. Nearly a quarter, 22%, believe full regime collapse in Iran is achievable.

A majority, 63%, expect the nuclear project to be significantly damaged, including 46% who say to a large extent and 17% predicting full dismantling. Coalition voters were far more optimistic, with 84% expecting significant damage compared to 48% of opposition voters. Just 26% believe the project will be damaged only slightly or not at all.

Eighty-two percent estimate the campaign will last up to one month, including 17% predicting only a few days. National security assessments improved slightly, with 38% now rating Israel's situation as good or very good, up from 30% last week. Personal sense of security weakened, however, with those feeling highly secure dropping from 30% to 26% while those feeling low security rose from 24% to 32%.

Concern about escalation stands at 57%, lower than the 70% recorded at the start of Operation Rising Lion in June 2025. Some 62% believe the home front can endure wartime conditions for up to one month. Ninety-one percent now say Home Front Command instructions are clear during missile alerts, up from 80% in the operation's first hours.