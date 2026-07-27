Ammonia leak forces evacuation as fire tears through Sderot industrial zone

A fire broke out Monday at two factories in the Sha'ar Hanegev Industrial Zone near Sderot, prompting a large-scale response from Israel Fire and Rescue, according to the service's Southern District spokesperson. The fire and rescue service said it received a report about heavy smoke rising from the industrial zone.

Firefighters who arrived at the scene found the blaze burning across two facilities, identified as the Strauss and Tefogen factories. "Firefighters are working at the scene in an effort to contain the spread of the fire, gain control of the incident, and prevent damage to nearby buildings," the spokesperson said.

Officials say an ammonia leak had been detected at one of the factories during firefighting operations. As a result, authorities ordered the evacuation of everyone in the industrial zone.

Thirteen fire crews were operating at the scene as of the latest update, with additional forces arriving from other districts to assist. More units were said to be en route.

No injuries had been reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known, and it was unclear when the industrial zone would reopen to those evacuated.