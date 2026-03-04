'Can I Shower?' Israelis launch rocket risk shower predictor

While Iran and Hezbollah generously shower Israel with drones and ballistic missiles, Israelis who still want to take their conventional rinse-offs and help others do so too have launched 'CanIShower.com,' a website that predicts safe times to shower without red alert siren interruptions. The tool uses coding to analyze rocket risks during Operation Roaring Lion against Iran. Developers have utilized the data to create the laughable yet useful site as Israelis attempt to navigate and adapt to the tense reality during ongoing security threats.

The website displays real-time assessments of shower safety based on rocket patterns and alert probabilities, allowing users to check current risk levels before entering the bathroom. The website factors in historical data and live developments from the Iranian campaign.

Israel has faced sustained missile and drone barrages since the operation began on Saturday. This website is one of the many ways Israeli civilians are seeking to maintain normalcy as the Home Front Command issues constant alerts to seek shelter, day and night.

While similar apps have appeared during past conflicts, CanIShower.com provides one more way for residents to plan around Israel's security realities.