Defense Minister Katz seeks presidential pardon for Elor Azaria

In a letter sent Tuesday to President Isaac Herzog, Defense Minister Israel Katz urged the president to grant Elor Azaria a pardon by ordering the early expungement of his criminal record.

Elor Azaria is a former Israeli army medic whose 2016 shooting of a wounded Palestinian attacker in Hebron became one of the most divisive legal and political cases in Israel.

In 2017, an Israeli military court convicted Azaria of manslaughter. He was originally sentenced to 18 months in prison, though his sentence was later reduced. After serving about nine months, he was released in May 2018. The case remains highly controversial and is frequently cited in Israeli debates over military conduct, accountability, and the treatment of soldiers involved in counterterrorism operations.

Katz noted that more than a decade has passed since the 2016 incident and that Azaria completed the prison sentence imposed on him in 2018. He stressed that the request does not seek to overturn Azaria's conviction, but only to remove his criminal record ahead of schedule.

The defense minister cited Azaria's service as a combat medic in the Kfir Brigade, the operational circumstances surrounding the incident, the personal and family toll he has endured, and his efforts to rebuild his life following his release.

Katz also argued that the October 7 attacks underscored "the murderous nature of Palestinian terrorist ideology" and provide broader context for the difficult conditions under which Israeli soldiers are required to operate.

He further noted that hundreds of convicted terrorists have been released as part of hostage exchange agreements, arguing that it is difficult to justify preventing someone who has already served his sentence from fully rebuilding his life and pursuing employment.

Katz concluded that granting the pardon "would not erase what happened," but would instead reflect the principle of rehabilitation and allow Azaria to fully reintegrate into Israeli society.

Later, the President's Office confirmed that Azaria has formally submitted a request for the early expungement of his criminal record and said the process is still underway. The office noted that, in accordance with standard procedure, the request was forwarded to the defense establishment for recommendations from the relevant authorities.

While Defense Minister Israel Katz has already submitted his opinion in support of the request, the President's Office said it is still awaiting the assessments of the IDF Chief of Staff, the Military Advocate General, and the head of the IDF's Manpower Directorate before President Isaac Herzog considers the application. "After receiving all opinions, the President will weigh the request responsibly and with due seriousness," the statement said.