Thousands ultra-orthodox Jews from the large Gur sect broke through a fence and advanced toward Beit Lid military prison in protest of the arrest of draft dodgers. Clashes were reported between military police forces and the hasidic protesters. Dozens of demonstrators also gathered outside the Attorney General's residence.

Some reports estimate that as many as 25,000 protesters took part in the gathering after bussing in from across Israel.

Additionally, the police stated that "disturbances" occurred at several locations in the Jerusalem District including: Bar Ilan, Haim Bar-Lev Boulevard, and in Beit Shemesh on Yehuda HaNasi Boulevard. They also said the protesters were throwing objects, blocking traffic routes and vehicles, and refusing to comply with the instructions of the forces at the scene.

United Torah Judaism party chief MK Yitzhak Goldknopf attended the rally as well as the Gur Hasidic leader, Rabbi Yaakov Aryeh Alter.

Last Thursday, hundreds of ultra-orthodox Israelis from the Jerusalem Faction protested on Jabotinsky Street in Bnei Brak, heading towards Petah Tikva. During one of the busiest traffic periods of the week, protesters sat on the road, blocking Highway 4. Clashes broke out at the Geha Interchange between protesters and stranded drivers.

This all comes following the High Court's decision to temporarily halt the implementation of a controversial bill that would freeze the arrests of ultra-orthodox draft dogers.