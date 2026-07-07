Former Gaza hostage Kuperstein overwhelmed by support after asking for help furnishing new home

Months after returning from Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, former hostage Bar Kuperstein has reached a major milestone in his recovery, announcing that he is moving into a new apartment and beginning to rebuild his life.

In a post shared on Instagram, Kuperstein said he was "starting from scratch" and appealed to the public for help furnishing his new home.

"After a long period, it's time to open a new page—I'm moving to a new apartment," he wrote. "I'm starting from scratch. If anyone has furniture or electrical appliances in good condition that they no longer need, or knows someone selling them at a fair price, I'd really appreciate it."

Kuperstein listed essential household items he still needs, including beds, a sofa, a dining table, a refrigerator, an oven, a television, and a washing machine and dryer.

His appeal quickly sparked an outpouring of support across Israel. Within minutes, thousands of messages poured into his inbox from private citizens, volunteers, and business owners offering to donate furniture, provide new appliances, or otherwise help him settle into his new home.

In a follow-up post, Kuperstein thanked the public for what he described as an overwhelming response.

"You can't imagine how much I love you," he wrote. "I can't keep up with the number of messages. It's so moving to see how everyone wants to help me. Thank you so much to everyone—for all the help, to all the people and business owners. You can't imagine how moved I am."

Kuperstein is among the Israeli hostages released from Gaza after being abducted during Hamas' October 7, 2023 attack. His move into a new home marks another step in the long process of rebuilding his life after captivity.