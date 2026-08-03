Former Mossad Chief Barnea joins US defense firm Ondas

Former Mossad Director Barnea has been appointed Chairman and Global President of Ondas Defense, the defense division of US-based technology company Ondas Holdings.

The NASDAQ-listed company has a market valuation of approximately $4 billion. His appointment comes two months after completing his tenure as Mossad chief, a position now held by Roman Gofman.

According to the company, Barnea will help drive Ondas Defense's international growth strategy, support the development of artificial intelligence-based defense technologies, and strengthen relationships with governments and security organizations worldwide. The company said his leadership experience and track record of advancing technological innovation at the Mossad will contribute to the continued development of its autonomous defense systems and expansion into global markets.

Ondas Defense develops a range of advanced military and security technologies, including autonomous drones, counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS), ground robotic platforms, intelligence solutions, and AI-powered command-and-control software.

In its announcement, Ondas stressed that it has no affiliation with the Mossad and that Barnea will not use or disclose any classified information obtained during his government service.