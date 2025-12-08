From captivity to the stage: Alon Ohel marks recovery with musical performance

Almost two months after his release from captivity, former hostage Alon Ohel marked a significant step in his recovery by performing at the annual gala of the Friends of Rabin Medical Center, which supports Beilinson and Hasharon Hospitals.

On December 7, Ohel took to the piano to play and sing “Banu Le’kan” by Israeli artist David Broza, accompanied by his brother Ronen. The performance, held in front of doctors, staff, and supporters, was more than a musical moment, it was a symbolic milestone in his rehabilitation.

“Playing and performing in front of an audience is a moment of joy for me and an important part of my rehabilitation. I want to thank everyone involved. Taking the stage tonight is my victory,” Ohel shared.

The event also highlighted the medical team that has supported Ohel’s recovery.

Among those in attendance were Prof. Irit Bahar, Director of the Ophthalmology Division, who performed surgery on Ohel; Prof. Yona Kosashvili, Director of the Orthopedic Department; and Prof. Noa Eliakim-Raz, Director of the Returning Hostages Unit. Pinhas Cohen, Chair of the Friends of Rabin Medical Center, and Orly Maskin also led the gala.

The performance served as a celebration of resilience, illustrating the critical role of music and community in the rehabilitation process for returning hostages. Video footage of the performance was captured by Rafi Delouya, and photographs were taken by Yam Lavi.

For Ohel, the evening was a poignant reminder that recovery is not just medical, it is personal, emotional, and, in this case, musical.