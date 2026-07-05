Hate graffiti, vandalism target Channel 12 studios in Tel Aviv in second time this month

Hate graffiti was sprayed outside Channel 12 News studios in Tel Aviv overnight Saturday into Sunday, marking the second such incident targeting the network this month. The building's entrance door was also smashed, and police have opened an investigation into the incident.

The graffiti read, "To the criminal police and to the channels of injustice and folly against those who labor in studying the holy Torah, I will hold you to account. You have been warned."

Footage of the incident obtained by i24NEWS shows a person arriving at the scene and throwing stones at the entrance door. The first throw causes no damage, but a second strike shatters the glass.

Last month, graffiti inciting violence against journalists Guy Peleg, Raviv Drucker, and Amnon Abramovich was sprayed near the Channel 12 offices, including a message reading, "Peace to the traitors. Criminals, you will pay with the blood of your loved ones."

A separate incident roughly a month before that also targeted the Tel Aviv studios, with messages including "The judicial authority: to judge or to corrupt," "The Supreme Court is the enemy of the Jewish people," and "Witch Gali," signed by a group identifying itself as "The Felon Faction."