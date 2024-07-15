IDF says too many tanks damaged during war to open women's armored units

A response submitted Monday on behalf of the Israel Defense Forces, regarding women's service in combat roles, it emerged that the military lacks enough tanks for women to train on them.

The military argued that the Armored Corps will postpone opening women's units until November 2025.

Chief of Staff Hertzi Halevi found that, "given the exceptional security situation and the repercussions of the heavy war on the armor array, as will be detailed below, it is not possible to hold the trial."

The IDF also said that many tanks were damaged and are currently decommissioned, not being used for either combat or training. Israel is also not expected to introduce new tanks in the near future.

"This means that the current volume of tanks in the armored corps is not sufficient, both for the efforts of war and for simultaneous exercise," the IDF said.