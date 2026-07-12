IDF soldier faces disciplinary action after appearing in livestream with controversial US influencer

Controversial American internet personality Brayden Eric Peters, better known online as Clavicular, has come under renewed scrutiny following a visit to Israel, where he documented an 11-hour livestream from Tel Aviv.

His intentions in traveling to Israel were unclear, as he has past associations with antisemitic influencers and previous incidents involving Nazi imagery and rhetoric. He has been photographed alongside individuals accused of promoting antisemitic content, including footage in which he sang "Heil Hitler." In a separate incident, Peters was also filmed giving a Nazi salute at a nightclub in Miami.

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During his visit, Peters was accompanied by Israeli content creator Shira Brown, who also manages the Israel Defense Forces' international TikTok account. Throughout the livestream, Peters identified Brown as an IDF social media manager and claimed that the two were dating.

The appearance quickly drew criticism online, with many accusing Brown of associating with someone who has a history of antisemitic behavior.

In an Instagram Story posted after the livestream, Brown said she had received death threats in response to the controversy. "Calls to murder a Jewish woman are not 'defending the daughters of Israel,'" she wrote.

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The backlash also extended to prominent Israeli social media personalities.

Influencer Meital Vaknin wrote, "She's not one of us, never was, never will be. Unfollowing immediately." Content creator Liel Eli described the collaboration as "the most embarrassing thing I've seen."

Other responses were far more extreme. According to screenshots shared by Brown, some users sent violent messages, including: "Too bad you weren't raped and killed at Nova," while another read: "If they slaughter you, we'll throw a party over your remains."

Many critics also pointed to Peters' online content, which they described as misogynistic and degrading toward women. "If you truly represented women, you wouldn't promote someone like him," one commenter wrote. "Look at the way he treats women."

Later in the broadcast, after learning that Brown manages the IDF's international TikTok account, Peters suggested uploading a video of himself to the platform. Brown replied that doing so could "land her in jail." Following a phone call, the idea was abandoned.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit said Brown had acted without authorization. "The soldier acted without coordination with her commanders, and her conduct does not meet the standards expected of IDF soldiers," the IDF said in a statement. "The incident is under investigation, and the soldier will face disciplinary action."