Israel approves $17 million to better support for October 7th survivors

The Israeli government on Sunday approved an expanded support package worth NIS 60 million (approximately $17.6 million) for survivors of the October 7 terrorist attack on southern music festivals, funding a broad range of rehabilitation and support services through 2028.

The new package is aimed at strengthening long-term recovery efforts by expanding mental health services, family support, addiction treatment, employment assistance, and access to government benefits for survivors.

At the center of the initiative is a new personalized support model to be implemented by the Ministry of Welfare and Social Affairs. The program will assign each survivor a dedicated government point of contact to help coordinate services and ensure they receive the benefits and assistance they are entitled to. The initiative will receive NIS 5.5 million (approximately $1.6 million) in funding.

The government also approved NIS 4 million (approximately $1.2 million) to develop specialized support programs for family members providing long-term care to survivors. Another NIS 3.3 million (approximately $970,000) will be invested in programs designed to prevent, reduce, and treat substance abuse and addictions that have worsened as a result of trauma.

To expand services on the ground, the Ministry of Welfare will fund 45 new social worker positions in local authorities serving affected communities, with annual funding of up to NIS 6.75 million (approximately $2 million).

"We are committed to providing party survivors with the therapeutic framework they need for optimal rehabilitation," Welfare and Social Affairs Minister Haim Katz said. "The addition of 45 social workers in local authorities and the creation of a personalized support model will ensure that every survivor has an accessible and professional government point of contact without bureaucratic delays. We will continue to support survivors and their families with every tool at our disposal."

Ministry Director-General Yinon Aharoni said the government is shifting from an emergency response toward a structured long-term recovery strategy.

"The professional work we conducted highlighted the need to transition from an initial emergency response to an organized, continuous, and personalized approach suited to the current stage," Aharoni said. "The new model will focus not only on survivors themselves, but also on strengthening the family unit and providing targeted treatment for trauma-related addictions, with the goal of improving both the service experience and the realization of survivors' rights."

The government decision also allocates funding to several partner agencies. The Ministry of Health will receive NIS 11.3 million (approximately $3.3 million) to expand accessible emergency mental health services and trauma-focused body-and-mind treatments. The National Insurance Institute will receive NIS 12 million (approximately $3.5 million) during 2027 and 2028 to implement long-term support programs for victims of hostilities.

The Ministry of Labor will allocate NIS 1.5 million (approximately $440,000) to strengthen employment resilience initiatives, while the Employment Service will receive NIS 3.5 million (approximately $1 million) to operate workforce integration programs for survivors who are not eligible for National Insurance guidance.

In addition, the National Digital Unit will receive NIS 3 million (approximately $880,000) in 2026 to develop a unified digital platform that will streamline survivor services and improve access to government benefits. The Prime Minister's Office will receive NIS 2.9 million (approximately $850,000) to appoint a dedicated official responsible for overseeing implementation of the program and submitting progress reports to the government's oversight committee twice a year.