Israel: Dozens injured during Lag BaOmer celebrations in Meron

Tthousands of ultra-Orthodox pilgrims defied a military ban and breached police cordons at Mount Meron on Monday, leading to dozens of injuries as security forces struggled to contain the unauthorized Lag BaOmer celebrations.

Despite an official cancellation of the event due to the ongoing war with Lebanon, Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics reported treating 62 individuals at the site, with 23 requiring hospitalization.

Among those evacuated was a 50-year-old man in moderate condition with a head injury, while others were treated for fainting, exhaustion, and minor trauma sustained during the chaos. An additional 39 people received medical aid on-site but were not hospitalized.

The gathering took place in direct violation of a government order issued by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Home Front Command, which had designated Mount Meron a closed military zone due to the threat of rocket fire from northern Israel. Since Sunday, police had established multiple checkpoints and deployed Border Guard units to seal off access routes, permitting entry only to local residents.

However, the security perimeter proved porous as large groups of worshippers bypassed checkpoints by trekking through dense forests and physically breaking through police lines to reach the tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai.

The resulting overcrowding in the restricted zone created significant safety hazards, forcing emergency responders to navigate a volatile environment to provide medical care. Authorities warned that those entering without authorization would face removal, yet the sheer volume of pilgrims overwhelmed initial enforcement efforts.