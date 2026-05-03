Going against the centuries-old tradition, Israeli police officially announced that the celebration of the Lag BaOmer hilula (celebration) at the tomb of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai in Meron has been cancelled. The decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in accordance with Home Front Command, was made in response to security concerns as a result of the war with Lebanon and ongoing attacks in northern Israel.

As of Sunday, the Mount Meron area became closed off, with police establishing multiple checkpoints along major roads. The Traffic Division and the Border Guard were deployed along access routes and are cordoning off the community and the surrounding areas. Authorities say anyone attempting to enter Meron without authorization or proof of residence will not be allowed in.

The blockades will remain in effect until Wednesday, May 6. The change also comes after Netanyahu signed updated restrictions barring outdoor gatherings of more than 200 people and capping indoor gatherings at 600 in war-affected areas.

Instead of the traditional celebrations, authorities stated that smaller lighting ceremonies, attended by up to 200 people whose participation will be coordinated in advance, will be held at the site. The lighting will take place in the evening hours of Monday, the eve of the Hilula. A live broadcast will also be operated from the venue. Ushers will operate at the site as in previous years, with the aim of allowing the participants of the celebration to pray safely at the location. This is not the first time these celebrations have faced security concerns. The tomb on Mount Meron has remained under heightened scrutiny since 2021, when 45 people were killed in a crowd crush at the site.

Lag BaOmer is a Jewish holiday that honors and occurs on the death anniversary of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai, the author of the Zohar, a central text in Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism. It is generally seen as a festive day involving massive bonfires and parades. Every year, thousands of Hasidic Jews would take part in a pilgrimage to the first-century rabbi's tomb. Nevertheless, this year, Israel Police urge the public to demonstrate personal responsibility and mutual solidarity by celebrating the hilula of Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai this year within homes, synagogues, and local communities.