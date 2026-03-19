Israel eases some Home Front rules in parts of north and south

The Home Front Command on Thursday announced eased restrictions for special education in selected communities in northern and southern Israel, as the war continues, with no changes in central areas.

Following a joint assessment, officials approved the partial reopening of special education classes in regular schools starting Sunday, including in “orange zones” where such activity had previously been suspended.

The initial phase will apply to specific groups, including students with communication disorders, intellectual and physical disabilities, mental health conditions, and sensory impairments such as hearing and vision loss.

Reopening will be subject to approval by regional education authorities and coordination with local municipalities, in line with Home Front Command safety guidelines.

In a significant step, the Education Ministry also announced the resumption of organized transportation for special education students for the first time since the war began. The service will operate under existing safety requirements, including the presence of an escort when needed.

Education Minister Yoav Kisch said the measures are intended to ensure continuity for vulnerable students while maintaining safety. Officials also reviewed contingency plans in case the fighting continues beyond the upcoming holiday period.

Updated Home Front Command guidelines will take effect on Sunday morning, expanding “partial activity” status to several areas in the north and south. Under the new rules, schools and workplaces may operate if access to protected spaces is available, while limits on gatherings will remain in place.

The updated measures are set to remain in effect until Monday evening, with no changes in other parts of the country.