Israel faces burial crisis as death rates set to skyrocket, study warns

Israel may be unprepared for a dramatic rise in deaths over the coming decades, according to a new study from the Taub Center published Thursday.

Researchers warn that the nation could face severe strain on burial capacity if current policies remain unchanged.

Led by Professor Alex Weinreb, the study projects that Israel’s combination of ongoing population growth and an aging post-World War II generation will drive a doubling—and later quadrupling—of annual deaths.

While roughly 50,000 Israelis die each year today, that number could reach 100,000 by 2044 and surge to nearly 200,000 per year by the 2080s.

The report highlights Israel’s unique burial system, which guarantees every citizen a permanent grave funded by the state, typically near their place of residence. While this model is considered exceptional internationally, the researchers caution it may be unsustainable in the long term without major reforms.

“If current practices continue, the country risks a severe shortage of burial land,” the study notes. “We could see the emergence of vast ‘cities of the dead’ in central areas, limiting land available for housing, infrastructure, and public spaces.”

To prevent such a scenario, the study recommends a significant overhaul of burial practices. Proposed reforms include increasing the number of graves per area and ending the legal requirement to bury the deceased near their homes, allowing for more equitable land distribution nationwide.