Israel marks Holocaust Remembrance Day with nationwide siren and Yad Vashem ceremonies

Israel marked Holocaust Remembrance Day on Tuesday with nationwide ceremonies led by a two-minute siren at 10AM local time, followed by official commemorations at Yad Vashem in Jerusalem honoring the six million Jews murdered in the Holocaust

At Yad Vashem, the official wreath-laying ceremony took place at Warsaw Ghetto Square in the presence of the President of the State, the Prime Minister, the Speaker of the Knesset, and the President of the Supreme Court. The event was followed by additional memorial activities throughout the day, including public ceremonies and name readings.

A central part of the commemorations was the “Every Person Has a Name” ceremony at the Hall of Remembrance, where victims’ names were read aloud. Later in the day, another wreath-laying ceremony open to the public was scheduled, along with a memorial service in the Hall of Remembrance.

In parallel, the "Medal of the Righteous" ceremony was held in Jerusalem, recognizing individuals who saved Jews during the Holocaust. The award was presented to individuals who rescued Jews from the Netherlands, Poland, and France in the presence of official representatives, including the Dutch Ambassador to Israel and family members of the honorees.

Holocaust Remembrance Day also included remarks from senior Israeli leaders. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a Yad Vashem ceremony, "There will be no other holocaust — we have implemented this in practice," emphasizing Israel’s commitment to preventing another holocaust.

The official state commemorations follow Israel’s national ceremony held on Monday evening at Yad Vashem, which was pre-recorded this year due to security considerations. President Isaac Herzog said in his address that “empty words” are insufficient in the face of rising antisemitism and called for unity, stating, “We are one family, with a shared destiny.”

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Herzog also said Israel would ultimately emerge “strengthened and empowered,” while highlighting the importance of remembrance and resilience. The theme of this year’s observance focused on “The Jewish Family During the Holocaust,” underscoring both destruction and continuity across generations.

Holocaust Remembrance Day events will continue throughout the day at Yad Vashem, which is open to the public for additional ceremonies and educational programming.