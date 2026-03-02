Israel prepares to reopen airspace next week, Transport Minister says

Israel’s Minister of Transport, Miri Regev, announced on Monday that preparations are underway to gradually reopen the country’s airspace, potentially as early as next week, depending on security developments.

Regev emphasized that an “organized plan” has been developed to ensure the safe and orderly return of Israeli citizens currently abroad.

Speaking in a statement, the minister noted that Israel is maintaining continuous contact with neighboring countries to coordinate the movement of travelers. “Thousands of Israelis have already returned to the country via land crossings,” Regev said, highlighting the ongoing efforts to manage the influx of returning citizens efficiently.

She also stressed that, despite various reports in the media, the guidelines for Israel’s airspace remain unchanged in light of the current security situation.

Regev further revealed that she has instructed the director of the Israel Airports Authority to meet with domestic airlines to ensure that they are fully prepared for the reopening. The coordination will focus on implementing the necessary security protocols, adjusting flight schedules, and managing airport operations to accommodate the gradual resumption of commercial flights.

The transport minister said that while the exact timeline will depend on developments on the ground, authorities are working to enable Israelis to return home safely and to restore normal air travel as swiftly as possible. She described the plan as comprehensive, noting that it balances operational readiness with security considerations to prevent potential threats to passengers and infrastructure.