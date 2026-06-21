Israel reports second suspected Ebola case in traveler from Congo

Israel's Ministry of Health said it has received a report of a second suspected Ebola case in an individual who returned from the Democratic Republic of Congo. The individual returned to Israel two days ago and sought medical treatment after developing a fever, headache, and diarrhea, the ministry said, adding that this is only a suspected case at this stage, with test results expected in the coming days.

Officials stressed no confirmed Ebola case has been diagnosed in Israel.

The individual is being treated in isolation under protocols for highly contagious diseases and will transfer to Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer, one of the centers designated to receive suspected cases. The ministry said it is completing an epidemiological investigation to identify relevant contacts and examine possible links between the cases, and relevant individuals will be contacted proactively once the investigation is complete.

The Ministry of Health reminds the public that Ebola is not airborne and that transmission occurs through direct contact with a symptomatic infected person or with blood, bodily fluids, or secretions.

Since the Ebola outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda began in recent months, the Ministry of Health has been monitoring developments and undertaking preparations, including distributing guidelines to medical personnel, procuring protective equipment, establishing early detection for returning travelers, and setting up a laboratory detection system.

The ministry again urged the public to avoid non-essential travel to the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda and said those who must travel should seek guidance at a travel clinic. Travelers returning from those countries who develop a fever or unusual symptoms within 21 days were asked to stay home, avoid contact with others, and call the Health Voice Hotline at *5400, noting their recent stay in an outbreak area.